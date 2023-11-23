Newcastle could head off Liverpool and Man United interest in €60m ace

The rise of Newcastle United under the ownership of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the management of Eddie Howe can most notably be seen by the fact that the Magpies are now on a level playing field with any other club regarding transfers.

When European football’s hottest properties become available Newcastle are one of the teams in the conversation, and that’s something unlikely to have been the case even as recently as a couple of years ago.

According to Mais Futebol, the Magpies are now looking at the possibility of paying Goncalo Inacio’s €60m release clause in the upcoming transfer window.

The 22-year-old Sporting centre-back has also been linked to Man United and Liverpool, per The Hard Tackle.

It’s obvious why all three Premier League outfits would be keen to acquire the Portuguese international.

Man United would appear to have question marks over the futures of both Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, Liverpool wouldn’t be averse to having another high-quality exponent to play alongside Virgil van Dijk and Newcastle’s defensive injury woes are getting worse by the week.

Sporting aren’t likely to be too enamoured at potentially losing one of their best players, however, if any team meets the release clause, there’s little they can do.

It would then be purely down to the players own wishes as to where he wishes to further his career.