Newcastle set to get some great news about St. James’ Park

The good news just keeps on coming for Newcastle United and their supporters.

It wasn’t too long ago that Mike Ashley was overseeing what was essentially a sinking ship of a club.

With Steve Bruce arguably one of the most despised managers of the Magpies in recent years, St. James’ Park was a horrible place to be.

Abuse appeared to be routinely hurled from the terraces as the team at the time tried, and mostly failed, to pick up the points and momentum that would’ve enthused the Toon Army.

Step forward the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Eddie Howe and here we are, just a couple of years or so later, and the club as well as the team are thriving.

St. James Park is packed to the rafters for every home game these days and, invariably, the fare that’s served up by Howe’s charges has been worthy of the entry fee.

How quickly things change!

According to Mail Sport, the famous old ground could soon be handed the accolade of hosting one of the final two warm up games for England ahead of Euro 2024.

Not since the Sven Goran Eriksson era have the Three Lions played an international in that part of the world, and it’s sure to give the city a boost at the end of the current campaign.