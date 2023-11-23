Newcastle set to get some great news about St. James’ Park

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

The good news just keeps on coming for Newcastle United and their supporters.

It wasn’t too long ago that Mike Ashley was overseeing what was essentially a sinking ship of a club.

With Steve Bruce arguably one of the most despised managers of the Magpies in recent years, St. James’ Park was a horrible place to be.

Abuse appeared to be routinely hurled from the terraces as the team at the time tried, and mostly failed, to pick up the points and momentum that would’ve enthused the Toon Army.

More Stories / Latest News
“Quite hopeful” – Man United might have some good news to celebrate this weekend
Major star set to hand Man United another headache in the new year
“Clause will be triggered” – Arsenal’s first permanent signing of 2024 already “guaranteed”, says expert

Step forward the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Eddie Howe and here we are, just a couple of years or so later, and the club as well as the team are thriving.

St. James Park is packed to the rafters for every home game these days and, invariably, the fare that’s served up by Howe’s charges has been worthy of the entry fee.

How quickly things change!

According to Mail Sport, the famous old ground could soon be handed the accolade of hosting one of the final two warm up games for England ahead of Euro 2024.

Not since the Sven Goran Eriksson era have the Three Lions played an international in that part of the world, and it’s sure to give the city a boost at the end of the current campaign.

More Stories St. James's Park

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.