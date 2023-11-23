Jamie Carragher says Newcastle United deserve punishment for Sandro Tonali transfer error

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Newcastle United deserved to feel a degree of hurt after getting it wrong with the summer transfer window signing of Sandro Tonali.

The Italy international joined Newcastle from AC Milan over the summer but played just eight Premier League games for the club before receiving a lengthy ban from playing, related to a gambling addiction.

Speaking in the video clip below, Carragher made it clear he had an issue with the idea of Newcastle now being able to replace Tonali with a loan signing like Ruben Neves this January, as they deserve to be punished for failing to do their due diligence on the player properly…

More Stories / Latest News
Agreement reached: Aston Villa finalise deal with Emery’s approval
PIF planning new signing as Howe has trust issues with expensive Newcastle ace
Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchasing stake in Man United could lead to nightmare scenario in Europe

Newcastle will certainly feel they could have perhaps done more to find out about issues in Tonali’s private life, but at the same time it is surely reasonable for Eddie Howe to feel he now needs to strengthen his midfield.

The Magpies will perhaps argue that Tonali could just as easily have picked up a serious injury that might also have kept him out, and in that situation there would be a bit more sympathy if they were to sign someone as cover.

More Stories Jamie Carragher Ruben Neves Sandro Tonali

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.