Jamie Carragher says Newcastle United deserve punishment for Sandro Tonali transfer error

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Newcastle United deserved to feel a degree of hurt after getting it wrong with the summer transfer window signing of Sandro Tonali.

The Italy international joined Newcastle from AC Milan over the summer but played just eight Premier League games for the club before receiving a lengthy ban from playing, related to a gambling addiction.

Speaking in the video clip below, Carragher made it clear he had an issue with the idea of Newcastle now being able to replace Tonali with a loan signing like Ruben Neves this January, as they deserve to be punished for failing to do their due diligence on the player properly…

Newcastle will certainly feel they could have perhaps done more to find out about issues in Tonali’s private life, but at the same time it is surely reasonable for Eddie Howe to feel he now needs to strengthen his midfield.

The Magpies will perhaps argue that Tonali could just as easily have picked up a serious injury that might also have kept him out, and in that situation there would be a bit more sympathy if they were to sign someone as cover.