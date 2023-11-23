“Not my strongest” – Arsenal fans may worry as forward admits that scoring goals is not his specialty

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has surprisingly confessed that scoring goals is not a specialty of his after failing to get on the scoresheet for Brazil during the international break.

The South American giants lost both of their matches over the past week against Colombia and Argentina as the team’s crisis worsened.

Jesus returned from a hamstring injury against the World Cup champions on Tuesday night but failed to get on the scoresheet as his side were beaten 1-0 thanks to a Nicolas Otamendi header.

Speaking after the game, the Arsenal star defended his record in front of goal and called for more patience from fans, but admitted that finding the back of the net is not something that comes naturally to him.

“The goal is inevitable and I don’t think it is my strongest suit,” the forward told reporters via Lance.

“But I (will) score the goal, I’m there to score the goal. I scored goals here in the National Team. When I score again, it will happen naturally.”

Gabriel Jesus says scoring goals is 'not his strongest suit' ? ? @lancenet pic.twitter.com/plYBxwcKvO — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) November 22, 2023

This may be a worry for Arsenal fans as Jesus has scored just 14 goals across 44 appearances since joining the club. The Brazilian is a highly skillful player but his numbers need to improve this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side score goals from elsewhere but the Spanish coach would love a proper number nine in his team.

The Gunners are reportedly interested in Ivan Toney and Dusan Vlahovic in 2024, therefore, Jesus will need to pick up the pace if he wants to keep his starting spot beyond this campaign.