Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross is seemingly well liked by Eintracht Frankfurt, according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column.

The 32-year-old has been a key performer for Brighton in recent times and it’s hardly surprising that there’s now interest in him, with Romano admitting that Eintracht Frankfurt really like him as a player.

Still, the transfer news expert has made it clear that a January deal looks complicated for Gross, with the German side making him a dream target for the summer instead.

Discussing Gross’ situation, Romano said: “Pascal Gross – The Brighton star is a player Eintracht Frankfurt really like, as has been reported. Eintracht love Gross, but they also know nothing will happen in January, he’s a dream target for June but very difficult as Gross is very happy at Brighton and there are no problems between Brighton and Gross, at all.”

Brighton have had to cope with selling a number of their star players in recent times, with Ben White and Leandro Trossard both moving to Arsenal in recent times, while Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez both joined Chelsea in the summer, and Alexis Mac Allister moved to Liverpool.

Losing Gross would be another blow, especially as one imagines there’ll also be plenty of interest in exciting talents like Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson.