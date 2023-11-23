Photo: Man United Legends scandalous decision to play with three ringers

Manchester United FC
The ‘Legends’ tours that routinely take place across the world these days allows football fans from all corners of the planet to delight in watching their heroes from yesteryear one more time, however, supporters of Man United could’ve been forgiven for being a little confused when watching their recent Legends match against a World XI.

A photo published after the match on Antonio Valencia’s Instagram page showed a happy enough looking squad, despite the fact they’d just been beaten 8-3 according to talkSPORT.

In amongst the actual Man United Legends, however, were former Leicester City captain, Wes Morgan, legendary Internazionale keeper, Julio Cesar, and Nathan Dyer, none of whom have ever played for Man United at any stage of their careers.

For the Red Devils to have to bring a few ringers into the team to make up the numbers is more than a little embarrassing.

Picture courtesy of Antonio Valencia Instagram

Although going to watch a Legends match nowadays is generally considerably cheaper than going to watch current stars, patrons will still want to get value for money.

Anyone watching that particular game might’ve felt a little short changed, and it would be interesting to see who at the club sanctioned such a decision.

The last thing the club need now is even more bad PR.

