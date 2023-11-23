PIF planning new signing as Howe has trust issues with expensive Newcastle ace

Newcastle will enter the transfer market for a new striker in 2024 as the Magpies can’t trust Alexander Isak to stay fit.

The Tyneside club paid a massive £63m for the Swedish star last summer and the striker has shown how valuable he can be to Eddie Howe on numerous occasions.

However, Isak has struggled with injuries and has missed six games already this season. Howe’s problems are worse given that Callum Wilson is also unavailable and it has made him think about that position of the pitch long-term.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Newcastle don’t trust Isak’s ability to stay fit anymore and are now looking into the idea of signing a striker during the January transfer window.

Jones told the Chasing Green Arrows Podcast: “I know there are concerns at Newcastle at the moment about whether they need to sign a new forward in January because of Isak and Wilson. They can’t be undone by this, it would be gutting for them if they didn’t have another option.

“They really will contemplate going after another attacking option, it will probably be a versatile one that can play wide as well, Isak is a great option to go wide as well, but I don’t think they trust Isak to stay fit between now and the end of the season which is probably wise.”