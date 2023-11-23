Politician apologises to Harry Maguire after unfairly mocking Man United star during debate

Manchester United FC
Posted by

The 2022/23 campaign was disastrous in the career of Man United and England star Harry Maguire, which even led to a Ghanaian MP using his name to belittle another speaker in parliament. 

MP Isaac Adongo was debating the economic budget when he took aim at Ghana Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia by saying that he loved to score political own goals, much like the Manchester United centre-back.

The clip of the Ghanaian politician went viral within the football community but it seemed very unfair to Maguire, who was going through a tough moment at the time.

The Man United star was once again criticised this summer for staying at Old Trafford but that has paid off as the defender has once again become an important player at the Manchester club, but ironically during a period when Erik ten Hag’s side are struggling as a whole.

That has led to MP Isaac Adongo apologising to Maguire and the England star has accepted it.

Harry Maguire is a starter again at Man United

Ghanaian politician apologises to Man United star Harry Maguire

Speaking in parliament this week, Adongo said via JoySports: “If you remember last year I was very quick to compare [vice-president] Mahamudu Bawumia to Harry Maguire.

“Mr Speaker, I now apologise Harry Maguire. Mr Chairman, you got very angry when I used your defender as an example.

“Today Maguire has turned the corner, he’s a transformational footballer. Harry Maguire is now scoring goals for Manchester United.

“Mr Speaker, Harry Maguire is now a key player for Manchester United, as for our Maguire, he is now roaming at the high heavens with a cup in hand.

“As for our Maguire, the economic Maguire, he was able to get pensioners to leave their homes and come and parade in the streets.”

More Stories / Latest News
Playmaker claims he let people down at Leeds United
Bad news for West Ham as Championship club eyeing top prospect
£50 million striker set to make Premier League return with West Ham

Upon seeing the clip of Adongo’s speech, Maguire took to social media to graciously accept the apology.

After what he has been through, the England star is deservedly getting praise for his hard work and this is yet another moment from last season that has been rectified.

More Stories Harry Maguire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.