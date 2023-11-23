Real Madrid set sights on galactico signing with two names in mind

According to AS, Real Madrid are ready to make a galactico level signing this summer, with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland the names being touted.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to spend big in the 2024 summer transfer window, by adding an elite attacker to the squad to partner with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

They currently sit 2nd in La Liga on 32 points, only two points behind suprise league leaders Girona on 34 points. Madrid have won 10, drew two and lost only one game so far in their opening 13 La Liga fixtures.

Mbappe has made 15 appearances in all competitions for PSG this campaign so far, scoring 15 goals and providing one assist in 1,241 minutes of football.

He has helped PSG to top of Ligue 1, sitting on 27 points, one point above second placed Nice. They are also second of their Champions League group on six points, one point off first placed Dortmund who have seven points after four games.

Haaland has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City so far this campaign, scoring 17 goals and providing four assists in 1,510 minutes.

He has helped Manchester City into first place in the Premier League on 28 points, one point above second placed Liverpool and third placed Arsenal. City are also top of their Champions League group on 12 points, winning four out of four so far.