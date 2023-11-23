The player Chelsea fans all want to see spotted in training ahead of Newcastle clash

The highly anticipated debut of Christopher Nkunku is getting closer as the French star trained with the rest of the squad at Cobham on Wednesday ahead of the West London club’s trip to Newcastle on Saturday.

That is according to the Standard, who have reported what would be a major boost to Mauricio Pochettino as the forward is a player all Chelsea fans are eager to see in action.

Nkunku joined Chelsea over the summer as part of a £52m deal with RB Leipzig and being one of the best players in Europe the two years prior, Pochettino would have had the 26-year-old down as a key member of his squad.

However, Nkunku suffered meniscus damage in his left knee in Chelsea’s final pre-season fixture on a dreadful pitch in Chicago at Soldier Field, which caused him to miss the entire opening part of the campaign.

The Blues have struggled in front of goal for most of this campaign but recent performances have been better for Pochettino’s men.

Nevertheless, the return of Nkunku will help in that regard massively, as the Frenchman posted incredible numbers at Leipzig.

It is uncertain if the forward will feature against Newcastle as the report states that the Chelsea star will be eased back into action after his three-month injury lay-off, but this is still news fans of the club will want to hear.