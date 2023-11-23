Tottenham identify two exciting Premier League defenders for January during meeting this week

Tottenham are in the market for a new centre-back and the North London club have come out of their meeting this week having identified two Premier League stars.

Spurs lost Mickey Van de Ven to a hamstring injury during their defeat to Chelsea earlier this month and the Dutch defender has been ruled out of action until 2024.

Ange Postecoglou was already short in this area of the pitch as the Australian coach is not a fan of Eric Dier – who is expected to leave in January.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs have identified Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite as potential targets for January; whilst alternatives come in the form of AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw, Morato of Benfica and Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio.

Both Guehi and Branthwaite have been two standout defenders in the Premier League this season and either one would be a great addition to Postecoglou’s squad.

Both are young and will develop into even better players than they are now but the problem for Tottenham is the fact that clubs will not want to sell mid-season.

Everton’s financial situation makes the 21-year-old an easier signing but if Spurs want either of the two, they will have to fork out a large chunk of money.