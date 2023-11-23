Tottenham team news vs Aston Villa

Tottenham (4th in the Premier League) take on Aston Villa (5th in the Premier League) on Sunday 26th of November, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, at 14:00 PM (GMT).

The last time these two sides faced, Aston Villa won 2-1 at Villa Park. Goals coming from Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz for Villa, and a goal from Harry Kane for Spurs.

Tottenham lost their last Premier League game, losing 2-1 to Wolves. Brennan Johnson scoring for Spurs three minutes in, before late goals from Pablo Sarabia (91st minute) and Mario Lemina (97th minute) secured the comeback and the victory for Wolves.

Aston Villa won their last Premier League game, beating Fulham 3-1 at Villa Park. Goals coming from John McGinn, Ollie Watkins and a Antonee Robinson own goal for Villa, and a goal from Raul Jimenez for Fulham.

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa

Date: Sunday, November 26th, 2023

Kickoff: 14:00 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Team News:

Tottenham will be without Ivan Perisic, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon, Richarlison and Alfie Whiteman through injury. Destiny Udogie will undergo further fitness tests to determine his availability, and both Cristian Romero and Yves Bissouma will be unavailable due to suspension.

Predicted XI:

Tottenham: Vicario, Emerson, Davies, Dier, Porro, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Johnson, Son, Kulusevski.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Digne, Torres, Konsa, Cash, Luiz, Kamara, Zaniolo, McGinn, Watkins, Diaby.