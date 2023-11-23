Business for Leeds United was incredibly brisk this summer – because it had to be.

If the all whites wanted to hit the ground running then it was imperative that everyone knew the score, and they were across any potential deals right up until the last moment.

Suffice to say that Daniel Farke’s first couple of months in the job were something of a whirlwind, but it has settled down to the extent that his team are now very much a team in his own image.

Swift, attacking football that’s easy on the eye is a hallmark of his side, and he’ll surely be delighted at the news that the status quo will remain the same for at least the next two transfer windows.

That’s because, according to The Athletic (subscription required), the mastermind behind the last window, Nick Hammond, is being kept on until at least the end of next summer.

If Leeds can position themselves well enough in the second half of the season as they push towards automatic promotion, Hammond is believed to have the expertise to buy well for what would then be a new Premier League season.

That’s as vital as keeping the likes of Farke for ‘front of house’ and is likely to see a benefit for the club again in January.