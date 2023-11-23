Video: Arsenal boosted as major star spotted back in training

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal were given a timely boost on Thursday as captain, Martin Odegaard, was seen back in training.

The Gunners are away at Brentford on Saturday evening and the start the weekend level on points with Liverpool and one point behind leaders Man City.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Lauren James and Sam Kerr combine to give Chelsea 1-0 lead
Brighton team news vs Nottingham Forest
Legendary Barcelona ace that played alongside Messi could be jailed for nine years

The top two play each other in the early kick-off and if they can only draw and Mikel Arteta’s side pick up three precious points, they’ll top the table once again.

That’s likely to be the focus before the kick-off at the Etihad Stadium.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

More Stories Martin Odegaard Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.