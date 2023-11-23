Video: Arsenal boosted as major star spotted back in training

Arsenal were given a timely boost on Thursday as captain, Martin Odegaard, was seen back in training.

The Gunners are away at Brentford on Saturday evening and the start the weekend level on points with Liverpool and one point behind leaders Man City.

The top two play each other in the early kick-off and if they can only draw and Mikel Arteta’s side pick up three precious points, they’ll top the table once again.

That’s likely to be the focus before the kick-off at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard has returned to training ahead of the club's trip to Brentford on Saturday ? Aaron Ramsdale is expected to make his first league start since early September ? pic.twitter.com/VY4lXp3HOt — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 23, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News