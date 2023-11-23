Video: Lauren James and Sam Kerr combine to give Chelsea 1-0 lead

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Lauren James and Sam Kerr have combined for Chelsea to give them a 1-0 lead over Paris FC in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

A wonderfully weighted ball in from James finds Kerr lurking at the back post, ready to nip her way in and tap it home.

This is the second game for Chelsea in the UEFA Women’s Champions League this campaign, as Emma Hayes women drew 2-2 with Real Madrid last week.

More Stories / Latest News
Brighton team news vs Nottingham Forest
Legendary Barcelona ace that played alongside Messi could be jailed for nine years
Newcastle vs Chelsea team news
More Stories Lauren James Sam Kerr

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.