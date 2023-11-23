Video: Lauren James and Sam Kerr combine to give Chelsea 1-0 lead

Lauren James and Sam Kerr have combined for Chelsea to give them a 1-0 lead over Paris FC in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.
A wonderfully weighted ball in from James finds Kerr lurking at the back post, ready to nip her way in and tap it home.
This is the second game for Chelsea in the UEFA Women’s Champions League this campaign, as Emma Hayes women drew 2-2 with Real Madrid last week.
What an assist from Lauren James. Sam Kerr finishes the job. Chelsea ?
??????? ?? ? https://t.co/jWZ0fW8CGB
?? ?? ? https://t.co/SzA1yH7CPE
?? ?? ? https://t.co/gE1izq2GLv #UWCLonDAZN pic.twitter.com/AKSKKL1F36
— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) November 23, 2023