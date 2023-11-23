Video: Sam Kerr adds second to give Chelsea 2-1 lead

Sam Kerr scored her second of the game, to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead over Paris FC, in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Chelsea work it from back to front, making four passes before Johanna Rytting Kaneryd finds herself in space to flash the ball across the box, where Sam Kerr is there to stab it home on her left foot.

Paris FC equalised before the end of the first half, but Chelsea have come out and got themselves back in front after just three minutes of the second half.