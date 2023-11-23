Video: Sam Kerr scores fabulous chip to complete her hattrick

Sam Kerr has scored her third of the game to complete her hattrick, giving Chelsea a 3-1 lead over Paris FC.
Coming from a Ann-Katrin Berger long goal kick, Kerr managed to bring it down on her chest, before taking one touch and lobbing the Paris FC goalkeeper to give Chelsea a 3-1 lead and complete her hattrick.
This now gives Chelsea a cushion, as they look to get their first win on the board in Group D of the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage.
SAM KERR HATTRICK!!!
— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) November 23, 2023