Video: Sam Kerr scores fabulous chip to complete her hattrick

Sam Kerr has scored her third of the game to complete her hattrick, giving Chelsea a 3-1 lead over Paris FC.

Coming from a Ann-Katrin Berger long goal kick, Kerr managed to bring it down on her chest, before taking one touch and lobbing the Paris FC goalkeeper to give Chelsea a 3-1 lead and complete her hattrick.

This now gives Chelsea a cushion, as they look to get their first win on the board in Group D of the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage.