It would appear that Aston Villa could be one of many teams to benefit from what’s expected to be a fire sale or two at Old Trafford in 2024.

The Manchester Evening News report that there will be a clear out of players next year which is expected to reach double figures.

Whilst that would appear to be a little drastic on the face of it, desperate times call for desperate measures, and there’s no getting away from the fact that the Red Devils have been pretty desperate on and off the pitch for the most part of 2023/24.

One player that’s almost certain to be sent packing as soon as the January transfer window opens for business is Jadon Sancho.

Ever since he decided to take to social media to suggest that his manager, Erik ten Hag, had lied about the reasons why he was being left out, Sancho has been persona non grata at the Old Trafford outfit.

Transfer expert, Dean Jones, believes that Villa Park could well be the player’s next destination, should he stay in England.

“It doesn’t feel like the sort of one that Tottenham are going to be looking for in the January window, from what I can tell at this stage, so I wouldn’t necessarily expect them to need to come back in for Jadon Sancho in a moment like that unless an easy loan or a really cheap deal opened up,” he told GiveMeSport earlier this season.

“Aston Villa, I’d say, is probably a bit more reasonable. We know that they’re going to be on the lookout again, for a player of that type, so I’d say that’s very plausible.

“But the big question for Jadon Sancho will be whether he even has a future within the Premier League or he needs to go back abroad again. I think that’s going to be the first thing that he has to address.”

Unai Emery won’t suffer fools gladly either and is known for his high-intensity work ethic, so whether Sancho is the right fit or not is a moot point at this stage.