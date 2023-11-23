West Ham set for huge disappointment in striker chase

There’s just over a month until the January transfer window opens for business, and West Ham United need to bring in a quality front man as soon as practicable.

The Irons have spread the goals around this season but it’s noticeable that their strikers haven’t been at the races where finding the net in 2023/24 is concerned.

David Moyes appeared to try once before to just go with what he had, rather than spending money for the sake of it and, as luck would have it, he seemed to get away with it. Not anymore.

If the Scot wants the Hammers up towards the top of the Premier League and challenging for honours, then a striker purchase in January is an absolutely necessity.

Not just any striker either, but one who is a guarantee of goals.

Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke might not be a household name as such, but he does have seven goals and one assist in 13 games in all competitions this season, per WhoScored, which is an impressive return in a team that’s struggling badly under Andoni Iraola.

You’d imagine that the Cherries would fight tooth and nail to keep a player with that sort of output, but it seems as though they won’t have to.

As Sky Sports report, Iraola has been quoted as saying that “he’s happy here,” in relation to the question from a reporter to the Bournemouth manager about Solanke’s links with West Ham.

That’s sure to disappoint the east Londoners who’ll likely have to look elsewhere for their new front man.