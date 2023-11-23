West Ham team news vs Burnley

Burnley (20th in the Premier League) take on West Ham (9th in the Premier League) on Saturday 21st of October, at Turf Moor, at 15:00 PM (GMT).

The last time these two sides faced, they drew 1-1 at the London Stadium, in 2022. Goals coming from Tomas Soucek for the Hammers, and Wout Weghorst for Burnley.

Burnley lost their last Premier League game, losing 3-1 to Arsenal at the Emirates. Goals from Leandro Trossard, William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko for Arsenal, and a goal from Josh Brownhill for Burnley. Fabio Vieira was also sent off for the Gunners in the 83rd minute.

West Ham won their last Premier League game, beating Nottingham Forest 3-2 at the London Stadium. Goals from Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek for West Ham, and goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Anthony Elanga for Forest.

How to watch Burnley vs West Ham

Date: Saturday, November 25th, 2023

Kickoff: 15:00 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Turf Moor

Team News:

West Ham will be without Michail Antonio after picking up an injury on international duty with Jamaica, however Jarrod Bowen should be fit and available to face Burnley after withdrawing from the England squad with a knee injury.

Predicted XI:

Burnley: Trafford, Taylor, Beyer, O’Shea, Vitinho, Koleosho, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Rodriguez, Amdouni.

West Ham: Areola, Emerson, Aguerd, Zouma, Coufal, Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Paqueta, Soucek, Kudus, Bowen.