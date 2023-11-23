West Ham United striker Danny Ings may not have had the desired impact during his time at the London Stadium, but it seems he’s expected to get one final chance to prove himself at the club.

Ings, formerly of the likes of Southampton, Liverpool and Aston Villa, has always been a pretty reliable and prolific performer at this level, but for one reason or another it’s just not quite happened for him in his time with the Hammers.

However, it now looks like there will be a fresh opportunity for Ings to play more and show what he’s capable of, as David Moyes’ main man up front, Michail Antonio, is facing a spell on the side-lines due to an injury.

Discussing the situation with Give Me Sport, journalist Dean Jones said he felt this could be one last chance for Ings to work his way back into Moyes’ plans, so it’s clear this looks like being an important moment for him with the east London outfit.

Jones says it looks like Ings was surely heading for a January transfer, but “Maybe this is a late, last opportunity for him to prove that he can make this work out at West Ham.