27-year-old signed by Bielsa could be set to leave Leeds United

It’s been a long time since Marcelo Bielsa worked his magic at Leeds United and supporters will no doubt hark back to those wonderful days every now and again.

Daniel Farke, to his credit, is beginning to build a great squad at Elland Road and, if they can continue their current good form, it could see a return of the glory days for the all whites.

Certainly, the memories of the Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce eras can best be forgotten.

One player that is a vestige of the Bielsa era is Junior Firpo.

Signed from Barcelona, the player has never really lived up to his billing and, as a result, a return to another of his former clubs, Real Betis, could be on the cards.

Estadio Deportivo note that conversations are underway for the potential purchase of Marc Roca by Betis, and during these discussions the topic of Firpo has come up.

The player, apparently, has never hidden his desire to play for the Verdiblancos again according to the report, and that’s as good a start point as any to get things moving on any switch.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, it provides the perfect opportunity to construct a deal that makes sense for all parties, thus freeing up some more funds for Farke to strengthen in other areas.