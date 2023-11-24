£60m-rated 23-year-old set to spark bidding war between Arsenal and Man United

At present, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side look in healthier shape than Erik ten Hag’s Man United outfit, however, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe expected to be taking over the sporting side of the business imminently, that gap could soon be narrowed.

One of the main areas where the Red Devils need a change is in their recruitment policy for playing staff.

Though the likes of Casemiro and Raphael Varane are serial Champions League winners, they are also the two top earners at the club despite being nearer the end of their careers than the beginning.

Capology note that the Brazilian earns a whopping £350,000 per week, with Frenchman, Varane, not too far behind on £340,000 per week.

If the club are able to rid themselves of that extensive salary burden, it will allow them to compete with the Gunners for £60m-rated Wolves ace, Pedro Neto.

According to TeamTalk, both Premier League clubs as well as their Saudi Pro League counterparts are interested in the player, however, the outlet also note that Wolves won’t let him leave for less than £60m.

Whilst that is a considerable outlay for any club, given that the player is only 23 years of age and playing as well as he has at any point during his career to date, it could prove to be a bargain in the longer-term, particularly as transfer fees continue to rise.