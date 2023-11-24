Tottenham Hotspur’s manager, Ange Postecoglou, has indicated that players like Jamie Donley may see action for Spurs in the upcoming weeks.

Speaking to football.london ahead of Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa, Postecoglou mentioned that if Donley maintains his hard work, opportunities will arise for him.

Tottenham’s squad currently faces significant depletion, with six of the 11 starters from their last victory either injured or doubtful, including Pape Matar Sarr. Suspensions affect Cristian Romero and Yves Bissouma, while injuries sideline Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Richarlison, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, and Ashley Phillips.

Meanwhile, Donley has been pushing for a spot in the Tottenham first team after standout performances for Spurs Under-21s this season.

The 18-year-old’s remarkable stats include six goals and 11 assists in 11 games at Under-21 level, contributing to Spurs U21s leading the Premier League 2 table with eight wins from eight.

Postecoglou’s team have lost back-to-back games heading into a tricky test against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, and a trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City is also on the horizon.

Spurs need to find a way to spark some life back into this depleted squad, perhaps involving hot prospects like Donley could help in that aspect. The youngster’s fearlessness and confidence in front of goal could be a dangerous proposition to face.