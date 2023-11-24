Arsenal will prioritise a move for 25-year-old PL star in January

Arsenal continue to be linked with a move for the Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed on his YouTube channel that the Brazilian midfielder is a dream target for the Gunners and they are prioritising a move for him next year.

“The top target is Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa,” said Romano. “There is nothing with Ruben Neves despite rumours.

“But for Douglas Luiz, from my understanding, it’s not an easy deal. Arsenal will try, Arsenal dream of him, but it’s not something concrete.

“So let’s see what’s going to happen because it’s not an easy negotiation with Aston Villa at all.”