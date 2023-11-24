Arsenal will prioritise a move for 25-year-old PL star in January

Arsenal continue to be linked with a move for the Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.
Fabrizio Romano has now revealed on his YouTube channel that the Brazilian midfielder is a dream target for the Gunners and they are prioritising a move for him next year.
“The top target is Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa,” said Romano. “There is nothing with Ruben Neves despite rumours.
“But for Douglas Luiz, from my understanding, it’s not an easy deal. Arsenal will try, Arsenal dream of him, but it’s not something concrete.
“So let’s see what’s going to happen because it’s not an easy negotiation with Aston Villa at all.”
It will be interesting to see if Arsenal make a move to sign the player during the January transfer window. They need to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Thomas Partey and the 25-year-old certainly fits the profile.
Luiz has established himself as a key player for Aston Villa and he is good enough to start for Arsenal as well.
The Gunners will be hoping to compete for major trophies and bringing in the right additions in January will only improve their chances.
Luiz could transform them in the middle of the park alongside Declan Rice, but the West Midlands club will not want to lose their prized asset any time soon.
It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.