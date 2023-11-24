Brentford hit with untimely injury blow before Arsenal clash

The Bees will have to face Arsenal without Nathan Collins anchoring their defence on Saturday afternoon.

Brentford welcomes Mikel Arteta’s title-charging Gunners to the Gtech Stadium tomorrow, for the second time this season.

The two sides met in the Carabao Cup in September with Arsenal progressing to the next round after securing a nervy 1-0 win.

Thomas Frank’s side will undoubtedly face a tougher test tomorrow as not only will Arteta field a full-strength side, but Brentford will be without defensive stalwart Collins.

The Ireland international suffered ligament damage to his ankle during his side’s 1-0 defeat to the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Frank confirmed that he will be out for “weeks” and could miss clashes with both Luton and Brighton.

The 22-year-old arrived from Wolves for £23 million during the summer transfer window and has been a mainstay in the side ever since.

Level on points with Chelsea in mid-table, Brentford could leapfrog their London rivals who have to travel to St. James’ Park on Saturday.

But if they do lose to Arsenal and other results go against them, they could find themselves dropping all the way down to 14th.