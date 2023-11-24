“Can’t say no to you” – Former Man City star unveils what Guardiola said to him before leaving

The 2022 January transfer window saw Ferran Torres depart Man City for Barcelona and the winger has revealed what former manager Pep Guardiola said to him before leaving the Premier League champions.

The Spanish star moved to Catalunya as part of a €55m deal having spent just two seasons with the Manchester club, in which he won the Premier League and EFL Cup.

When Barcelona came calling, Torres wanted the move and the 23-year-old has revealed what Guardiola said to him when he asked to leave City.

Speaking to The Wild Project, the Barcelona star said via Fabrizio Romano: “Pep told me: Barça? I just can’t say no to you. It’s my Barça. My Barça. As long as the clubs can agree, you can leave. Barça is Barça.”

Torres’ time at Barcelona has not been as straightforward as he would have liked as the winger is yet to become a regular starter at the Catalan club.

The 23-year-old scored 19 goals and assisted a further 11 across the 87 matches he has played with Barca and being just 23 years of age, the winger still has plenty of room to develop his skills further over the coming years.