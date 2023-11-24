Leicester City defender Harry Souttar has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 25-year-old Australian defender has struggled for regular gametime under Enzo Maresca, but he wishes to stay at the club and fight for his place.

He joined Leicester City from Stoke City back in January for a fee of around £15 million. The towering central defender was expected to establish himself as a key player for the Foxes but the transfer has clearly not gone according to plan.

It will be interesting to see if he can convince Maresca to give him opportunities.

According to Carlton Palmer, the defender is unlikely to leave Leicester in January because of his desire to stay and fight for his place. However, if Leicester secures promotion from the championship to the Premier League, the defender is likely to move on at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old is currently the fourth-choice central defender at the club and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career.