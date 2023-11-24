Champions League clubs are reportedly on standby to pursue Everton stars in the January transfer window if the club is compelled to sell players due to financial constraints.

Everton faced repercussions for violating Financial Fair Play regulations in the 2021/22 season, surpassing the permissible expenditure by nearly £20m. The Premier League’s independent commission delivered its verdict last week, revealing the Toffees’ fate in response to the breach.

Despite Everton’s current stance of not actively seeking sales, Arsenal, Newcastle, and Manchester United are said to be prepared to make moves for three key players if the situation evolves, per a report from 90min.

The Toffees’ financial turmoil, stemming from a 10-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules, is further complicated by ongoing efforts from Farhad Moshiri to facilitate a sale to 777 Partners.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana are the three players in question that have caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs in world football.

Writers opinion

Calvert-Lewin has shown his qualities for Everton this season scoring three goals in nine appearances. But should he really be a target for Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United?

That’s not an attempt to knock his ability because he certainly has it, but his injury record isn’t great, and the three Premier League clubs in question all have their own fitness worries at the top of the pitch.

Branthwaite could prove to be a great pick-up by a team like Arsenal. He reminds me of Ben White when he was at Brighton.

I would like to see Onana at a team like Newcastle. He has the power and athleticism which fits into what Eddie Howe’s team is about, and with better teammates he might take that next step in his career.