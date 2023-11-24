Chelsea fans need to wait longer to see huge summer signing in action as Fabrizio Romano provides injury update

Chelsea fans will have to wait a little longer to see the highly anticipated debut of Christopher Nkunku as the forward will not be included in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for the Newcastle game this weekend. 

The French star trained with the rest of the squad at Cobham on Wednesday ahead of the West London club’s trip to St James’ Park, reported The Standard, but Fabrizio Romano has damned the hope of Chelsea fans as the transfer journalist has confirmed that he will not feature on Saturday.

The Italian journalist also provided an update on the Blues’ other injured players with Romeo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Wesley Fofana all working their way back to full recovery.

Nkunku joined Chelsea over the summer as part of a £52m deal with RB Leipzig and being one of the best players in Europe the two years prior, Pochettino would have had the 26-year-old down as a key member of his squad before he got injured during pre-season.

The 26-year-old is an extremely exciting player to watch and it will be interesting to see how he fits into Chelsea’s plans.

Fans of the club are eager to see the French star in action and it won’t be long before they get their wish, but it won’t be this Saturday.

