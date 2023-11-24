Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on the Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies.

The 23-year-old Canadian international has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Bundesliga and the Blues are looking to sign the player in the coming months.

However, a report from 90 Min claims that Real Madrid are ahead of the Premier League club in the transfer race. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can win the race for his signature in the coming months.

The 23-year-old will not only improve Chelsea defensively, he would also add a new dimension to their attack. Davies is exceptional going forward and he can operate as a wing-back as well as a winger. The Canadian international has three assists in 11 Bundesliga appearances this season and he would be a quality acquisition for both Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The opportunity to join the Spanish giants can be hard to turn down for any player and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince the player with a lucrative proposal.

Real Madrid need to add more depth to the left-back department. Ferland Mendy is the only established option at their disposal right now and Davies would be a major upgrade.

Davies has already proven himself in the Bundesliga and the opportunity to test himself in the Spanish League or the Premier League will be an attractive proposition.

Both Chelsea and Real Madrid have a proven track record of competing for major trophies and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The 23-year-old defender has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich are prepared to cash in on him in the coming months.