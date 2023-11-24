“Beautiful left foot… ” – Eddie Howe excited by ‘real high potential’ Newcastle star

Eddie Howe is delighted with how Lewis Hall has settled in.

The young full-back joined the Magpies on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer. Newcastle have an obligation to make the 19-year-old’s switch permanent based on performance-related clauses.

And following what has so far been an impressive start to life at St. James’ Park for the teenager, Howe is excited to see what the future holds.

Speaking about the Chelsea loanee ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash that’ll see him ineligible to feature for Newcastle against his parent club, Howe had some strong words of praise.

“His commitment to his training and all the work he’s done behind the scenes has been really good,” the Newcastle boss said.

“He’s a talented young player for sure. He has a beautiful left foot and he’s got a high level of technical ability.

“There is a real high potential with him. I think there is a few of his areas of his game that need smoothing out and improving but that would be no different to any other young player. We really do believe in him.”

During his first few months on Tyneside, Hall, who was recently promoted to England’s Under-21s, has scored one goal in his first five appearances.