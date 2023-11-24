Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is aware of Everton’s frustration over the 10-point penalty and urges his team to face the challenge with determination as they head to Goodison Park this Sunday.

The upcoming match marks the beginning of a demanding series of away games for the Red Devils, including a crucial Champions League clash against Galatasaray in Turkey and a fixture against Newcastle the following week.

Despite anticipating a fiercely competitive atmosphere at Goodison Park, ten Hag is determined that his players won’t be overpowered.

“It’s always about us, I can see the opposition and I can see they are mad, but then finally it’s about us,” he said during his press conference on Friday afternoon.

“If they are mad and that’s their fuel, we have to match those standards. When we match the standards we have a very good chance to win the game.”

Manchester United team news

In terms of injury updates for the upcoming match, Manchester United welcomes back England international Luke Shaw, who has recovered from a thigh strain that kept him sidelined since August.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has conquered a knock sustained during international duty with Cameroon. But, a decision on Rasmus Hojlund’s involvement will be made on Saturday.

A win on Sunday could close the gap to Aston Villa in fifth to just one point if Villa lose to Spurs, with the two meeting a few hours before a ball is kicked at Goodison Park.