Euro giants ready to hand 28-year-old Tottenham exit route in January

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been linked with an exit from the club in recent months.

The 28-year-old is no longer a key starter for the North London outfit and he needs to move on and search of regular football. Clubs like Juventus and Atletico Madrid have been linked with him in recent weeks and it seems that Ajax have now joined the race.

A report from Voetbal International claims that the Dutch outfit are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements and they have identified the 28-year-old Tottenham midfielder as an option.

It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Spurs during the January transfer window.

Hojbjerg is an expendable asset for the Premier League club and it would not be a surprise if they decided to cash in on him midway through the season. The funds from his sale will allow them to bring in their own signings during the January window.

Tottenham must prioritise the signing of a quality central defender and a striker during the winter transfer window. They have started the season well and they will need quality additions in order to sustain their form and secure Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, Hojbjerg has proven himself in the Premier League over the years and he would be a quality acquisition for Ajax. He could establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the Eredivisie and he will help Ajax win major trophies in the coming seasons.