Everton supporters staged a protest at the Premier League headquarters in London on Friday.

Approximately fifty Everton fans conducted a protest outside the Premier League’s London headquarters on Friday evening, expressing dissatisfaction with the club’s 10-point deduction. The penalty was imposed last week for Everton’s breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules, involving an overspend of £19.5 million.

The independent commission, following a hearing last month, determined the punishment, and the club is slated to appeal the decision.

During the peaceful protest, Everton supporters chanted and displayed a banner asserting the Premier League’s alleged corruption. The demonstration was orderly and supervised by the police, per The Athletic.

“You’re not fit to run the league” ?@premierleague? Not just the view of Everton fans, but ex-footballers, pundits, and fans across football. Evertonians accept a punishment is due but don’t accept many aspects including the severity and lack of due process. pic.twitter.com/ROdmOMdAtz — Alan Newton (@AlanRNewton) November 24, 2023

The Premier League has not provided any comment regarding the protest.

Everton are scheduled to play against Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday, with additional protests anticipated. Currently positioned 19th in the Premier League with four points, Everton had occupied 14th spot before the 10-point deduction.

This points deduction has opened the door for struggling teams like Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town to start believing about their Premier League survival chances.

Since the ruling, there has been plenty of gossip regarding what the future holds for Manchester City, who have 115 charges hanging over their head. Some rumours even suggested that they could face automatic relegation from the Premier League.