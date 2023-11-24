Fulham line up January move for 33-goal attacker who could cost €60 million

Fulham are looking to improve their attacking options in the coming months and they could look to make a move for the Flamengo centre forward Pedro.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Flamengo and he has 33 goals to his name this season. As per Jorge Nicola, the striker has a €60 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Fulham can negotiate a more reasonable price for the Brazilian.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for the player and he is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete proposal from Fulham on the table.

Meanwhile, Flamengo will hope to recoup as much as possible for their key star and they could demand a premium for him.

Fulham need to improve their attacking options in order to finish the season strongly and the Brazilian could transform them in the final third. They have not been able to replace Aleksandar Mitrovic since the Serbian international’s departure at the start of the season.

Pedro could be the ideal alternative to Mitrovic. He has proven himself in South America and he will be keen to test himself in the Premier League now. It would be a major step up in his career and an exciting opportunity.

If he manages to impress with Fulham, he might get the chance to play for a big club in the near future as well.