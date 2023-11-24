‘I will say my opinion’ – Roberto De Zerbi speaks out for the first time since receiving FA warning

The Brighton manager received a caution from the FA after he stated that he dislikes ‘80% of Premier League referees.’

After his side’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United before the international break, Roberto De Zerbi stated that he does not like “80 per cent of Premier League referees”.

The outburst was fuelled by the referee’s decision to send off Mahmoud Dahoud, which the Italian manager vocally disagreed with.

His comments came at a time when there was widespread debate and harsh criticism surrounding VAR after Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, labelled it as a ‘disgrace’.

The Gunners manager has since been charged by the Football Association, but De Zerbi has only been given a warning.

Speaking ahead of Brighton’s clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend, De Zerbi stated that he will always say his opinion.

“I’m sorry for the controversy but for sure I will say my opinion while respecting everyone. I love talking honestly. Wherever I work, I will say my opinion – I think it’s my right.” He said via Nottinghamshire Live.

“I remember very well what I said and I don’t think I said anything bad. I said just my opinion, maybe it’s not possible.”

De Zerbi will be without Dahoud who is still serving his suspension as well as both Karou Mitoma and James Milner who are injured.