Harry Kane does not have any intention of cutting his stay in Munich short, Christian Falk reports.

Tottenham are understood to maintain a right of first refusal (‘a matching right’) should the England international depart the club in future.

“Harry Kane is feeling very happy in Munich, he’s found his house and will be doing much better when his family is with him,” the BILD reporter wrote in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

“His needs are being fulfilled, everyone admires him, his teammates love him because of his behaviour. He’s doing so well in the team.

“There is, as I’ve previously mentioned, a ‘matching right’, which allows Tottenham the right of first refusal should Kane move away from Munich at some point in the future. However, I don’t think there’s a chance at the moment of an early exit from Munich, as he’s only at the beginning of his career at Bayern.

“He wants to win titles at Munich. For him, it’s a big move to leave Tottenham and England but now he’s done it he’s aware of the many advantages that are available to him. He certainly has a bit more freedom when he’s out of the house; the people of Munich are very respectful and he can a little bit more easily.

“He’s not as central in the focus as he was in England. I don’t think there are any thoughts on his end of leaving Bayern Munich in the next few years.”

The former Spurs hitman is enjoying a superb debut season in German football, registering 28 goal contributions in 16 games (across all competitions).

‘Soft spot’ or no for the London-based outfit (as the 30-year-old admitted in comments relayed by the Mirror), it’s difficult to imagine Kane calling time on his Allianz Arena career any time soon.

The goal, as ever, will be to secure major titles and there’s certainly every chance of the former Premier League golden boot winner doing so in his opening season.

The Bavarians have already topped their Champions League group with two games to spare and have to be considered serious contenders for European glory following the arrival of a world-class striker.

It remains to be seen whether Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen outfit can maintain their current form, though you can be sure Bayern will keep the pressure on throughout the 2023/24 campaign.