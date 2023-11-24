Liverpool eye up young La Liga talent with four goals as Mohamed Salah replacement

It is uncertain if Mohamed Salah continues with Liverpool beyond the current campaign but if the Egyptian star leaves Anfield, Jurgen Klopp already has one replacement in mind.

The Liverpool winger is Saudi Arabia’s top target for the summer of 2024 after making initial enquiries during the last summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old’s contract at Anfield expires in 2025, therefore, in order to get the best deal from the Saudis, next summer would be the ideal time to sell Salah if he does not sign a new deal.

According to Todofichajes, Jurgen Klopp has Real Betis’ Assane Diao as a potential replacement for his main man next summer.

Assane Diao is liked by Jurgen Klopp
The report states that Klopp has taken notice of Diao’s rapid rise at Real Betis as the winger has become a regular starter at the club at just 18 years old.

The Betis star has played 11 times in all competions this season, scoring four goals along the way.

Diao has a release clause in his current contract worth €30m, which runs until 2027. The winger is likely to stay at the La Liga club for some time given his age, but if Liverpool do come calling next summer, the Spanish outfit will have to accept their bid.

