Former RB Salzburg teammates Dominik Szoboszlai and Erling Haaland, now on opposing sides, are set to face each other on Saturday as Liverpool takes on Manchester City.

After their successful stint in Austria, Haaland moved on to Borussia Dortmund before joining Pep Guardiola’s team in the Premier League. Szoboszlai, following the Salzburg-Leipzig route, secured consecutive DFB Pokal titles in the German top-flight before his recent move to Anfield.

This weekend’s clash at the Etihad Stadium marks another meeting between the two, who previously faced off in the Champions League when Szoboszlai played for Leipzig against both Dortmund and City.

“We got really close because we were both young, we had to learn so many things and we had to grow up because we were still boys,” the Hungarian told Football Focus. “If we would play together now, it would be another situation – I think it would be quite good.”

Saturday afternoon’s game could come down to either of these two. The Premier League became accustomed to the goalscoring robot Haaland last term, and he’s not slowed down this campaign having netted 13 in 12 appearances. Meanwhile, the Hungarian star has already produced an epic highlight-reel of performances and has arguably Liverpool’s best player this season.