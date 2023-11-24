Major Leicester player to move on after his contract expires next summer

The end of the 2023/24 season could herald a new dawn for Leicester City Football Club.

The Foxes are ripping it up in the Championship this season and sit proudly atop the division. Though it’s far too early to call them champions-elect, Enzo Maresca’s side have a swagger about them and most opponents have found them too hot to handle.

If they carry on as they’ve begun the campaign, then it’ll be a foregone conclusion that they’ll go up to the Premier League automatically as one of the top two.

One issue they could have relates to their playing staff, with a number of first-team stars coming to the end of their contracts.

Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet, Jannik Vestergaard, Marc Albrighton, Alex Smithies, Yunus Akgun, Issahaku Fatawu, Cesare Casadei, Kasey McAteer, Callum Doyle and Wanya Marcal will all be out of contract at the end of the current season according to Capology.

Of those, Ndidi’s representatives already seem to be in talks with La Liga outfit, Sevilla, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), he said the Premier League remains Ndidi’s favoured option, though Sevilla aren’t being discounted as a potential destination.

Perhaps if the Foxes do make it back to the promised land at the first time of asking, the player can fulfil all of his immediate aspirations by simply extending his current deal before it runs out.

