Man United one of two clubs that could be dragged into the Premier League’s FFP mess

Everton’s 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s financial regulations has dominated the international break but two more clubs could now be dragged into the mess.

The Merseyside club had 10 points taken from this season’s Premier League standings and it has left Sean Dyche’s side in the relegation zone.

Fans of the club are furious over the decision and many in the football community feel that the Premier League have made an example out of the Toffees.

In a strongly-worded statement in the aftermath of the verdict, Everton claimed: “The club will monitor with great interest the decisions made in any other cases concerning the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.”

Back in February, Man City were charged with breaking financial fair play rules over 100 times, allegedly during a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018.

Chelsea are also under investigation by the Premier League and Football Association over secret payments made by companies belonging to Roman Abramovich, the Blues’ owner between 2003 and 2022, which was self-reported by the current ownership group.

Now, two more clubs may be dragged into the mess as questions are being asked regarding a lack of investigation around Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were both charged by UEFA for minor regulation breaches.