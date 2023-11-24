Man United prepared to let high-profile ace leave in January but want £50m

The January transfer window could be a busy time for Man United, regardless of whether results have picked up by then or not.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent arrival is expected to herald the start of a new era at the club, and this new broom will be sweeping clean with almost immediate effect.

It’s clear that things on the pitch can’t stay the way they have been for the majority of the 2023/24 campaign for the Red Devils.

If the club genuinely want to be challenging for domestic honours at the end of the campaign, then the building blocks put in place now will help them to achieve that aim.

What that looks like will only be determined over the next few months, however, it’s clear that there needs to be a reshuffle in terms of the squad and in order to make way for new faces, some of the old guard must be dispensed with.

To that end, TeamTalk are reporting that the club are ready to cut their losses on midfield giant, Casemiro, and have placed a £50m price on his head.

Whilst that may seem excessive for a 31-year-old that’s seriously out of form, he does still have two and a half years left on his current deal at Old Trafford.

With Saudi clubs apparently interested, it could provide the perfect scenario for the Brazilian to finish his career.