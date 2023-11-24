Manchester City midfielder’s determination to make history

Bernardo Silva expresses Manchester City’s determination to make history by clinching an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title.

While City has secured five of the last six league titles, the ambition now is to set a new record under Pep Guardiola’s guidance. As part of Guardiola’s squad, Silva, a standout player this season, emphasises their collective goal to be remembered as the greatest side in the history of English football.

But he’s fully aware that there will be plenty of challenges along the way, starting with Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

“Liverpool are back, Tottenham has started the season really well and Arsenal again. It’s going to be a very tough job, but we definitely want to create history and win four in a row which no one has ever done,” he told The Mirror.

Pep Guardiola’s team have started off this season in solid form and Silva reiterated that was a major focus of the team in pre-season.

“We had a conversation at the beginning of the season because we wanted to try and start the season well, because last season we put ourselves in a difficult situation where we were seven or eight points behind Arsenal and it’s not a nice feeling, because you have to go after them.”

Heading into the blockbuster showdown, the two Premier League giants are separated by just a single point.