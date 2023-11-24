Manchester United set Raphael Varane asking price

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sell one of their most decorated players in January.

The Red Devils, who are preparing for Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival, are expected to undergo yet another rebuild, and one of the first players expected to leave is defender Raphael Varane.

The French centre-back was signed from Real Madrid in 2021, and despite enjoying a decent campaign last time out, now appears to have been made surplus to requirements by Erik Ten Hag.

Consequently, with the club looking to cash in, according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the club have slapped a price tag of between £17 million – £26 million on the 30-year-old.

Bayern Munich are reportedly monitoring the defender’s situation at Old Trafford while United have been linked with Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio as potential replacements.

During his two years at Old Trafford, Varane, who has 18 months left on his contract, has directly contributed to three goals in 75 games in all competitions.