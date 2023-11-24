Mason Mount faces an extended absence due to a recent injury setback, compounding a challenging debut season at Manchester United since his £55 million move from Chelsea.

The midfielder, yet to find the net for Erik ten Hag’s team, has registered just one assist in all competitions, grappling with the adjustment to life at Old Trafford.

Throughout this season, the 24-year-old has grappled with multiple injury concerns, causing him to miss six games for the Red Devils. Unfortunately, as Manchester United resumes action after the international break, Ten Hag finds himself once again without one of his key signings.

Mount’s latest setback involves a calf problem, per The Mirror, casting doubt on his availability for several weeks, with expectations of missing the next month.

His absence is confirmed for the clash against Everton and the crucial Champions League fixture against Galatasaray, essential for United’s campaign revival.

Subsequently, United faces challenging encounters against top-four contenders Newcastle and a resurgent Chelsea without the services of Mount.

The English international has started just four times in the Premier League for the Red Devils and has averaged only 51 minutes per game, according to SofaScore, thus highlighting his terrible first few months for his new club where he is yet to score or register an assist.