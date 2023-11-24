Manchester United willing to offload two key players to complete ‘priority’ signing of Merseyside star

Manchester United are reportedly interested in the signing of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite as they look to completely overhaul their defence.

Erik ten Hag’s side have gotten off to a poor start this season, although they currently sit sixth in the table, they still fall below supporters’ expectations.

A huge reason for their stuttering start is their unfortunate long list of injuries, particularly in their defensive unit.

All of their preferred starting back four have spent time on the sideline since the start of the season with reports emerging that Raphael Varane has also had a falling out with Ten Hag.

With the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe now imminent, there is set to be a big change at the club both on and off the pitch.

According to TeamTalk, Manchester United want to completely overhaul their back line and view Everton’s Brathwaite as their ‘prime defensive target’.

The report also mentions that the club are willing to sell Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho to help ‘get that process underway’.

The English defender has really impressed so far this campaign with many, including manager Sean Dyche, urging Gareth Southgate to consider him for selection.

If a deal does get done, it won’t be until next summer as the Toffees look to claw themselves out of the relegation zone after being hit with a 10-point deduction.