Mauricio Pochettino has shed light on Christopher Nkunku’s role for Chelsea once fully recovered.

The Frenchman has been sidelined for the entire league season due to a knee injury sustained in the final game of the America tour earlier this year. Pochettino initially faced challenges adjusting to Nkunku’s absence, leading to fluctuations in attacking strategies before settling with Cole Palmer.

Despite Nkunku missing the upcoming clash against Newcastle, the manager expresses optimism as the 26-year-old edges closer to a competitive debut. With Palmer’s recent goal-scoring prowess, there is anticipation that Nkunku’s return could elevate Chelsea’s attacking dynamics, offering new possibilities for the team.

Pochettino stated via football.london, “he is a player, a fantastic player that was top scorer in the Bundesliga and he can play in different positions. His quality is amazing.”

“Really bad luck to lose him for the beginning of the season and to have the possibility for him to help the team. We are going to find the best way for him to fit with the team.”

The Frenchman scored 16 goals in the 22/23 Bundesliga campaign for Red Bull Leipzig, the type of outstanding form which made him one of the most electrifying players to watch in Europe.

People will be left wondering how far up the table Chelsea could have been if Christopher Nkunku had been fit at the start of the season.