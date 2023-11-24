Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal star with four appearances will start vs Brentford

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will start for Arsenal against Brentford on Saturday, months after playing his last Premier League match.

The 25-year-old was a key member of the Gunners’ squad last season as the North London club challenged for the league title with Man City.

However, this season has seen the England goalkeeper drop to the bench following the arrival of David Raya from Brentford on loan.

The Spanish goalkeeper is unable to face his parent club on Saturday, therefore, that allows Ramsdale to step back between the sticks in a league match. Sky Sports reports that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed the 25-year-old will start the match and it would have been a huge worry if that was not the case.

Ramsdale has not started a Premier League match since Arsenal defeated Man United 3-1 at the start of September and it will only be his fourth appearance in the competition this season.

This is a huge chance for the goalkeeper to show what he is made of and it could possibly make or break his Arsenal career.