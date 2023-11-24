Mikel Arteta says he wants defender “respected by everybody” to stay at Arsenal amid Bayern links

Bayern Munich have an eye on Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu ahead of the January transfer window but Mikel Arteta does not want the defender to leave the Gunners anytime soon.

The German champions are in the market for a defender and have the Japan star on their list of targets. The Standard reported this week that Arsenal will reject any approach from Bayern for the defender as he is a key part of the North London club’s squad.

The 25-year-old Japan international has been in impressive form in recent weeks and was named Arsenal’s Player of the Month for October.

During his press conference on Friday, Arteta commented on Bayern Munich’s interest in Tomiyasu, stating via Ben Jacobs: “I really want him to stay. I value [him] a lot. He’s loved and respected by everybody at the club. He’s at the level we need to make an impact on the team. He’s going to be with us.”

Tomiyasu has played all across the defence this season for Arteta and his versatility is highly valued by the Arsenal boss. The Gunners have had injury problems in this area of the pitch and this quality of the Japan star has made things easier for his Spanish coach.

It looks like Bayern will have to look elsewhere for their January centre-back signing as Arteta will not be giving up Tomiyasu anytime soon.